Army Commander Felicitates 120-yr-old Woman For Taking COVID Vaccine Jab & Inspiring Many

JAMMU: In an environment where even educated people living in urban areas hesitate to take COVID-19 vaccination, a 120-year-old woman from a remote village in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir set an example to many by taking her first vaccine jab on Monday. Inspired by Dholi Devi, many other residents of her village came forward for inoculation.

To acknowledge this inspirational act and to increase awareness among the sensitive civil population about the benefits of COVID-19 vaccination, Lt Gen YK Joshi of the Northern Command felicitated Dholi Devi, at her residence on Friday. The Army Commander also interacted with the health care workers in the village and appreciated their dedication in taking the vaccination drive to remotest areas in the state.

The Indian Army has been conducting various programmes to spread awareness about the importance of vaccination against COVID-19 that has been spreading rapidly during the second wave of the pandemic. In the posts shared on the Army’s official Twitter handle, jawans and commanders can be seen interacting with civilians, providing them self-monitoring kits and encouraging them to get vaccinated.