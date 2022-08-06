Army chief visits LoC in Rajouri, Poonch; reviews preparedness of troops

Briefed about prevailing situation by Comdrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 6: Army chief General Manoj Pande today visited the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Poonch and Rajouri districts and reviewed the operational preparedness of the troops.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) reached Jammu on a two-day visit yesterday and was briefed about the prevailing security situation.

“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited the forward areas of Poonch & Rajouri sectors and reviewed the operational preparedness along Line of Control. #COAS also interacted with all ranks & exhorted them to keep working with the same zeal & enthusiasm,” the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army tweeted.

The official said Gen Pande visited the headquarters of the White Knight Corps at Nagrota here on Friday and also visited the Akhnoor sector in the outskirts of Jammu.

“General Manoj Pande #COAS visited @Whiteknight_IA and was briefed about the prevailing security situation. He visited the forward areas and complimented the commanders & troops for their professional standards, operational preparedness & ability to thwart any threat,” the ADGPI said in an earlier tweet.

The Army chief was briefed on prevailing security scenario in the hinterland as well as LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts by the Army Commanders at Nagrota Corps as well as on the LoC during his visit there.

He returned to New Delhi this evening after visiting the forward areas and interacting with the Commanders.

Though there has been peace on the LoC after fresh ceasefire agreement between Indo-Pak troops in February 2021, the militants continue to make infiltration attempts to sneak into this side to cause disturbances.

However, most of such intrusion bids have been foiled by the troops and infiltrators either eliminated or forced to retreat from the LoC.

Barring infiltration attempts, no major incident has been reported on the LoC including ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Drone activities, however, remained a cause of concern but, as per the sources, such activities are more undertaken along the International Border which has plain area instead of LoC which is mostly mountainous and it becomes difficult for drones to fly at a distance.