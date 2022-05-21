Army Chief General Manoj Pande on two-day visit to Kashmir, to interact with troops and the commanders

Srinagar, May 21: Army Chief General Manoj Pande is on a two-day visit to Kashmir where he will be given an update on the prevailing security situation and operational preparedness, the Indian Army informed on Saturday. The army chief will also interact with troops and the commanders on the ground.

General Pande took over as the 29th Chief of the Army Staff on 30 April 2022.

Earlier this month, he was on a three-day visit to Ladakh, where the Indian army has locked into a years-long faceoff with Chinese PLA. (Agencies)