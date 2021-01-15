Army chief General M M Naravane addressing on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day parade at Parade Ground in New Delhi on Friday. (UNI) By Daily Excelsior - 16/01/2021 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print Army chief General M M Naravane addressing on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day parade at Parade Ground in New Delhi on Friday. (UNI) Army chief General M M Naravane addressing on the occasion of the 73rd Army Day parade at Parade Ground in New Delhi on Friday. (UNI)