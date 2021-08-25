Army announces free residential coaching for JEE Main & Advanced

SRINAGAR, Aug 25: The Army on Wednesday announced 11 months free residential coaching for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh students, who want to appear for JEE Main and Advanced 2022.

The examination for securing a seat in the programme, ‘Petronet Kashmir Super 30’, will be held in September at four centres in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Army official said that Petronet LNG Limited and Indian Army in a joint venture are providing free residential coaching, study material and expert faculties from IIT/NIIT. Registrations are open for students of UTs of J&K and of Ladakh, he said.

He said it is a golden opportunity for all young and aspiring engineers from Kashmir as expert faculties with IIT and NIT background will teach in the coaching. Only one batch with fixed strength will be constituted, he said.

He said the students should have passed 12th class and the family income should not exceed 2.5 lakh. The student should qualify in the written test and personal interview, he added.

The examination on September 6 between 1100 hrs and 1300 hrs will be held at Government Girls Higher Secondary School (HSS), Handwara in north Kashmir district of Kupwara and DIET office in south Kashmir district of Kulgam.

In Jammu, the examination will be held at Sunderbani on September 5.

On September 8, the examination will be held at S P Higher Secondary School (HSS) in Srinagar. (Agencies)