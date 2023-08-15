Appu Singh highlights plights of daily wagers, seeks their regularization

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Coming down heavily on the LG administration for its alleged lack of interest in resolving the issues of daily wagers, Aam Aadmi Party’s State Spokesperson and member of State Media Coordination Committee, Appu Singh today said that the Government was not serious in handling the issue.

“Despite the judgement of the Supreme Court in 2006, no efforts have been made by the LG administration and the Central Government to formulate a basic policy on regularization of these daily wagers,” she said, while addressing a press conference, here today.

She reminded that on the 1st of April 2022 and the 30th of November 2022, the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir had regularized daily wagers of the HC and the subordinate courts, but till date the Government was clueless about the fate of the daily wagers it has been engaging since 1980s.

Appu Singh said that according to the National Crime Records Bureau report of 2021, daily wagers is biggest group among suicide victims. However, she added, the LG administration seems least interested in addressing the issue of these daily wagers, who lose their lives and limbs in brutal accidents, while handling their work.

Lamenting that daily wagers in J&K were being paid meager wages and that too after months together, the AAP leader said that according to the Minimum Wages Act, a casual labourer is to get rupees 600 per day where in J&K it’s mere Rs 300 per day.

“In comparison to J&K, Delhi Government pays Rs 675 per day to non matriculate workers, Rs 752 per day to above matriculation and Rs 807 per day to graduates,” she said and added that Aam Aadmi Party will keep raising the voice for daily wagers, their regularization and their unpaid dues.