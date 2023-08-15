JSS unveils annual magazine

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Jammu Sanskriti School unveiled an annual school magazine ‘Digdharshani’ and celebrates Independence Day here today.

Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu organized a special assembly and celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India with great zeal and exhilaration. Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu was the chief guest while Vir Chakra Awardee Colonel Virendra Kumar Sahi, I.D. Soni, (Retd) Deputy Director, School Education, Jammu and Harcharan Singh who served as Director of Punjab, J&K, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh NGO , NCCHWO, War Wounded Foundation were the guests of Honour. They also initiated a plantation drive.

The 4th edition of the school magazine ‘Digdharshani’ was released by Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu. The magazine serves as a reflection of the school’s vibrant community and the incredible diversity of talents that students possess.

She appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers and congratulated all for a wonderful program and very creative and informative school magazine. Rohini Aima-Principal cum Vice-Chairperson, Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu commended the combined efforts of the students and teachers for presenting the wonderful program.