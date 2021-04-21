Appoint members on Water Resources Authority

As – things done by halves are seldom correct, establishing a Department or Authority without its functioning hands or without appointing members on it renders the entire exercise redundant. The Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority is just not functioning as it should, because so far the Government appears not inclined to do any serious thinking about it. The result is absence of taking any decisions in respect of proper, judicious and equitable management of existing water resources. It is despite the law passed by the erstwhile state legislature and the same adopted by the Union Home Ministry for the Union Territory following the state’s bifurcation into two UTs in 2019. It looks quite strange that while the Government appointed the Chairperson of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority , it perhaps lost the track of what to do further to make it really functional to achieve the desired objectives. The members are not appointed, meetings mandatorily to be convened are not taking place because of the issue of the minimum required quorum. However some meetings have been convened by the Chairperson with different agencies in Kashmir division but what is the fun of these meetings when in the absence of the members, no important decisions could be taken. In the same way, only those matters as per the provisions can be brought before the Authority which are backed by a majority of members and in case of a tie, the Chairperson shall decide. All these facts about the Water Resources Regulatory Authority should be taken note of by the Government so that the left out but very critical part of the job is done – that of appointing members on it and make the Authority really purpose oriented especially when the issue is about the most precious natural resource – that of water and its proper management.