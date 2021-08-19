SRINAGAR, Aug 19: Terrorists Thursday shot dead a worker of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party in Kulgam district, officials said here.
Ghulam Hassan Lone was shot at by the ultras in his native Devsar area, they said, adding he was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police said they have taken cognisance of the incident. Further details are awaited.
J&K Apni Party worker shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam
