Apni Party Women Wing President, political activist call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: Provincial President, Women wing of J&K Apni Party, Namrta Sharma today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

She apprised the Lt Governor about various issues pertaining to women empowerment, including political reservation and other issues of socio-economic development of women.

She further demanded strengthening of women cells, establishment of counseling and legal assistance centres for women, committees constituted for welfare of women to be headed by women officers, free education for girls up to Higher Secondary and encouragement of women in the industrial sector of J&K.

Meanwhile, political activist, Ishfaq-ur-Rehman Poswal called on the Lt Governor and submitted a memorandum on the welfare issues of Gujjar Bakerwal Community pertaining to their political reservation and rehabilitation of Nomads.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Government for implementing Forest Rights Act in J&K.

The Lt Governor, while listening to the issues and demands of the political leaders assured them that due consideration would be given to all the genuine points raised by them.

He observed that the J&K Government is working on the principle of equitable development and is committed to empowering the women, besides safeguarding the rights and welfare of every section of the society.