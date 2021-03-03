Two-day workshop on GeM begins for local manufacturers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 3: A special two-day work shop on Government e Marketplace (GeM) commenced today in the Conference Hall of Udyog Bhawan, Jammu.

Anoo Malhotra, Director Industries and Commerce (I&C), Jammu inaugurated the workshop, which is being organized by Finance Department in collaboration with Industries & Commerce Department.

While presenting welcome address, Director I&C advised the entrepreneurs to avail the benefits of open market by registering themselves on the GeM portal. She emphasized that GeM will open new market for the entrepreneurs pan India, which will lead to increase in their market avenues across the country.

Director I&C stressed that GeM being a one-stop platform for procurement of common use goods & services required by various Government departments and organizations will achieve the objectives envisaged viz. easier availability of various goods and services for the Government buyers, create transparency in public procurement, cost saving on Government expenditure, achieve and promote cashless transactions and for that the MSMEs of J&K must register themselves on the portal.

Kush Tyagi, the resource person on the occasion, highlighted various benefits of the GeM. In his presentation, he elaborated the details of steps to be taken for obtaining registration on the GeM portal. He also explained bidding, quality, rating of the vendors, limited market place, services and goods rendered, QUI etc on GeM portal in detail.

He informed that the local filters have been provided for the MSMEs of J&K. The local filters and MSME filters can be used together for procurements made up to Rs 5 lakh from local manufacturers. For purchases above Rs 5 lakh, additional terms and conditions clause can be used by the departments for restricting procurement within a geographical limit, through the process of bidding on the GeM.

Today’s workshop had two sessions and was attended by Joint Director (M&P), Joint Director (Dev), Chief Accounts Officer and General Managers of DIC Jammu, Doda, Samba, Udhampur & Reasi along with their staff members.

Prominent unit holders from Gangyal, Bari Brahmana, Birpur, Akhnoor, Samba, Reasi, Udhampur participated in the workshop. Officers and unit holders of Kashmir division also attended the workshop through video conferencing.