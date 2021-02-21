Apni Party opposes implementation of Property Tax: Malhotra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 21: Apni Party today opposed implementation of Property Tax in J&K.

The party general secretary Vikram Malhotra said that J&K has been passing through a tough time following the August 5, 2019 situation and then, COVID-19 lockdown which has adversely affected the economic situation of the business community, industrialists, hoteliers and common masses in J&K. He said the BJP should have taken measures to overcome the economic slump but instead Government started exercise to impose Property Tax.

He was addressing an impressive function organized at Mishriwala. On the occasion, retired BSF Inspector Devi Ditta along with over 100 people joined the Apni Party in presence of senior leaders.

Welcoming him into the party folds, Vikram Malhotra said that “The BJP has given a gift to the people for voting them. The people had high expectations from them. However, the people feel they were exploited by BJP.”

Meanwhile, Provincial president, Jammu Manjit Singh demanded that the Government of India should restore statehood and hold early Assembly elections in J&K. “The absence of an elected Government has made the people suffer at the hands of bureaucracy. There is anger and feeling of alienation among the people,” said Manjit Singh.

Referring to the growing unemployment, he said that the educated unemployed youth should be given opportunity to establish their business and new start-ups should be encouraged.

Meanwhile, youth wing provincial president, Apni Party, Gourav Kapoor said that the youth are already facing unemployment.

“The Government job cannot be provided to everyone. Hence, youth establish had established their restaurants, and roadside eateries on Narwal-Sidhra,” said Kapoor.

Prominent leaders who were present on the occasion included State Coordinator SC Bodh Raj Bhagat, Ajaz Kazmi, Shanker Singh Chib, Sohan Singh Sony, Push Raj Uppal, Madan Lal, and others.