PM calls for accountability, transparency of DDCs, BDCs; fixing responsibility

‘Will take development to new heights in J&K’

*Ensure equal progress of urban, rural areas

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said today that after becoming single largest party in the District Development Council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP will take all sections of society along and ensure that development is taken to new heights in the Union Territory as per ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas’ slogan of the Central Government.

He was addressing the Central office bearers as well as State/UT presidents and general secretaries (organizations) of the BJP in New Delhi. BJP president Ravinder Raina, national secretary from J&K Narinder Singh and general secretary (organizations) Ashok Koul attended the meeting.

Lauding successful conduct of DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir which was first major electoral exercise in the Union Territory after abrogation of special status of erstwhile State, the Prime Minister reportedly noted that the BJP has become single largest party and attributed the success to hard work of rank and file which showed confidence of people in the party, the party leaders from J&K said.

“The success is despite the fact that several political parties had joined hands against the BJP,’’ he pointed out, according to the party leaders.

The BJP had won 75 out of 278 seats in the District Development Council elections and emerged as single largest party. The National Conference had finished second with 67 followed by Independents 50, PDP 27, Congress 26, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) 12, People’s Conference (PC) eight, CPM five, Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) three, National Panthers Party and PDF two each and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) one.

The leaders said the Prime Minister called for fixing responsibility of the Block Development Councils and District Development Councils, which formed second and third tiers of the Panchayati Raj System in Jammu and Kashmir. This was, however, for the first time that the third tier of Panchayati Raj System was established in Jammu and Kashmir by the Central and the Union Territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The party leaders quoted the Prime Minister as having stated that the DDCs and BDCs should function in a transparent manner and fruits of development should reach right up to the block level to benefit the people in remote and far off areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

“After excellent performance of the BJP in the District Development Council elections, it is now time to take all sections of people together, take development in Jammu and Kashmir to new heights and remove injustice done with some areas,’’ the Prime Minister was quoted as having said.

He added that the BJP’s ‘mantra’ of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vishwaas’ should be implemented in real spirit for welfare of all sections of the society. He was reported to have said that there should be equal development of urban and rural areas.

He emphasized on quality education saying this should be focus of the Government in Jammu and Kashmir, as per the party leaders.

The Prime Minister called for further expanding the BJP in Kashmir.

The BJP had won three seats in the DDC elections in Kashmir.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda said the BJP leaders and workers should tour right up to Panchayat and booth levels and not confine their visits to districts only.

BJP president Ravinder Raina won the applause of all Central leaders of the BJP for party’s successful performance in the District Development Council elections.

PTI adds: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked BJP workers to strengthen and expand the party with the motto of ‘nation first’ and said its mission is to work for the country.

Modi was addressing the first meeting of the BJP’s new set of national office-bearers, during which the party also passed a resolution thanking him for reforms in the agriculture sector and for his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.

Modi at the meeting said the party’s mission is to work for the country and its development, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said at a press conference.

He also asked BJP workers to strengthen and expand the organization with the motto of “nation first”, Yadav said.

During the meeting, which was chaired by BJP chief J P Nadda, Prime Minister Modi told party leaders to take the benefits of the new farm laws to the people.

The meeting was inaugurated by Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the Coronavirus.

The political resolution was passed thanking the Prime Minister for the reforms in the agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the pandemic, BJP vice president Raman Singh said.

He said the resolution also highlights the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had informed that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming State polls.

The meeting, which was also being attended by BJP State unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi Government over the issue.

The BJP is also readying for the Assembly polls in five States, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country.

These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.