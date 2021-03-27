Apni Party demands revision of geology and mining policy, stage protests

SRINAGAR: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Saturday reiterated his demand for revision of Geology and Mining policy alleging that it has severely affected the livelihood of lakhs of families besides halting private and the public developmental works across Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, AP today staged protests in different parts of the Kashmir valley demanding revision of the geology and mining policy.

Briefing the mediapersons about the protest programmes launched by the AP across J&K, Bukhari appealed to the Lt Governor led government to roll back the existing Geology and Mining policy so as to safeguard the easementary rights of natives on their natural resources.

“The livelihood of around five lakh local families who since ages have been affiliated with the extraction, supplies, transportation and construction businesses have been severely affected by the present anti-people geology and mining policy,” Bukhari remarked.

He said instead of taking people friendly measures, the present dispensation in J&K seems content in aggravating the miseries of the general public for unknown reasons.

“It is ironic that the government is boasting about the meager royalty fetched in lieu of minor-mineral resources and on the other it is paying through its nose in procurement of construction material required for its developmental projects!” he remarked.

Bukhari said raw material extraction contract order issued post August 5, 2019 has adversely affected the mining business in J&K. “We will continue to raise the public interest issues, without bothering for the consequences. Right now the administration seems umoved but I assure all the stakeholders in the geology and mining sector that AP will always struggle for their rights and take it to its logical conclusion,” he added.

A spokesman of the AP claimed that the district units of the Jammu and Kashmir AP on Saturday held peaceful protest demonstrations against this policy at various places across J&K. Giving details of these places, Bukhari said the Party held protests in both divisions of J&K.

In district Srinagar the protests were held at Pantha Chowk and Maloora, in Ganderbal at Watal Bagh and Wahid Pora, in Kulgam at Nehama, in Kupwara at TRC Kupwara Buna, in Baramulla at Sheerwani Colony, in Bandipora Near R&B Inspection Head Upto Mini Secretariat, in Shopian at Padpawan, in Anantnag at Sports Stadium Anantnag upto DC Office which was followed by a Tractor Rally at Ashajipora, at Pulwama in Sempora.

Similarly, in Jammu division protests were held near Press Club Jammu Urban, in Jammu Rural-A Akhnoor near Fawara Chowk, in Jammu Rural-B in Arnia, in Domaana Chowk, in Udhampur at Jethani Chowk , in Samba at Vijayapur at National Highway, at Kathua in Heera Nagar & Machayri Bani, in Rajouri at Kotranka, in Poonch at Parade Ground, in Kistawar at Main Bazar, in Reasi at Darmadi and in Ramban at Main Ramban. (AGENCY)