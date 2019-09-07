Apache helicopters for the IAF

Apache, is seen as the first attack helicopter in India’s Defence structure. The American made dreaded version , the AH -64 E helicopters are armed with cutting edge technology and eight of such flying machines have been recently inducted into the IAF arsenal . These choppers which can gain a height of 10 to 15 thousand feet above the sea level were going to replace the ageing Russian fleet of Mi 35 with the IAF. With induction of such helicopters, operational capabilities of the Indian Air Force as the strike force were going to be enhanced.

It is noteworthy that a total of 22 AH-64-E helicopters were going to be delivered to the IAF out of which eight have been received in time and inducted into the Force. With 261 Kms speed per hour, it can fly 1900 kilometres without refuelling. The helicopter shall be equipped with advanced weaponry system like air to air missile , air to ground missiles, 70 mm Hydra rockets and one 30 mm chain gun. Since modernisation of the IAF fleet is on high agenda of the Government keeping in view the potential threats, induction of Apache is one of the giant steps towards that end.