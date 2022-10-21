Anurag Thakur exhorts people to vote for BJP for their own welfare

HAMIRPUR, (HP), Oct 21:

With the election process going on in full speed, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur Friday exhorted people to rally behind the BJP and vote for the party for their own benefits, welfare and a strong nation.

While addressing party rallies at Hamirpur, Sujanpur and Bhoranj where he sought votes for the party nominees, Narendra Thakur, Captain (Retd.), Ranjit Singh and Dr Anil Dhiman, he said the BJP was the only party that was working for their benefits and in fact the BJP was their benefactor.

He said the Congress party and Aam Aadmi Party had no future and would be wiped out from the political scenario of India after the coming elections.

Thakur detailed the activities of the double engine Governments of the BJP and said the Congress party was making false accusations against the BJP and its leaders and time had come to expose them for their nefarious designs.

He said that the Bharat Jodo yatra of Rahul Gandhi (RAGA) was nothing but to introduce him to people as people had ignored him for his uncalled behavior.

He said through this yatra he was trying to divide the nation on caste, creed and communal lines and such things should be dealt with strong hands. At Sujanpur, he became emotional and in his choking voice appealed to the people to vote for Captain Ranjit Singh to take revenge for the defeat of senior party leader PK Dhumal in the last Vidhan Sabha elections.

He said that people were repenting for not casting votes in plenty in favor of Dhumal Ji and thereby harming their own cause. Anurag Thakur said the time had come to make a powerful and people oriented Government in the state that had provided various sorts of benefits and facilities to the people during the last five years. He said it was the BJP led double engine Governments that controlled the Corona epidemic with strong hands otherwise the situation would have been some what else.

Thakur said that people should reach their polling stations in large numbers as each vote would matter in the elections.

Earlier, he took part in the nomination filing ceremonies of the party candidates at Hamirpur, Sujanpur and Bhoranj and had chat with the party functionaries to gear up them for the elections. (UNI)