Anti Corruption Bureau Produces Charge sheet Against Bashir Ahmad Mir the then Draftsman Rural Engineering Wing(REW), Kupwara

Anti-Corruption Bureau produced Charge Sheet before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Baramulla in Case FIR No. 16/2013 u/s 5(2) P.C.Act, r/w 161 RPC P/S VOK now ACB against Draftsman Bashir Ahmed Mir Rural Engineering Wing (REW) Kupwara:-

The case was registered in P/S VOK now ACB Kashmir on 02-07-2013, on a written complaint lodged in Police Station VOK alleging therein that contractor Mohammad Syed Peer R/o Dardharie Kupwara has filed tenders in two works viz (1) construction of passenger shed cum telephone booth at Keran (2) construction of toilet block at Keran advertised by Rural Engineering Wing (REW) Kupwara and has been declared successful tenderer in the competition and allotment orders have been framed in his favour by the Executive Engineer REW Kupwara. The complainant approached the officials of the concerned office of REW for issuance of the allotment orders of these two works, but he was told by the officials that the allotment Orders are lying with the Draftsman Bashir Ahmed Mir who has been transferred from the office of REW Kupwara. Draftsman Bashir Ahmed Mir on being approached by the complainant demanded an amount of one lac rupees as bribe for the same, but after great persuasion he has agreed to the sum of Rs.75,000/- as bribe for the matter and Rs. 5,000/- was settled to be paid to him on 02-07-2013 in advance, subsequently the accused was caught red handed while accepting the sum of Rs. 5000/- from the complainant as bribe. On this a case FIR No. 16/2013 was registered in P/S VOK now ACB and the investigation was taken up.

The Investigation of the case was concluded as proved against the aforementioned accused public servant for launching prosecution, the Challan of the case has been produced and the next date of hearing has been fixed on 17.10.2020.