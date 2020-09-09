Anti Corruption Bureau produced Chargesheet against Faryad Ahmed, the then Naib Tehsildar Jajjar Kotli and Yadav Chander, the then Patwari Jajjar Kotli in trap case

Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu produced charge sheet in case FIR No. 11/2019 P/S ACB-Jammu against Faryed Ahmed, then Naib Tehsildar Jajjar Kotli and Yadav Chander, then Patwari Halqa Jajjar Kotli today on 09.09.2020.

The instant case was registered on 16-04-2019 on a written complaint lodged by Sh. Javid Ashraf S/o Mohd Ashraf R/o H. No. 320 Sec. 4, Sanjay Nagar, Jammu against Faryed Ahmed, then Naib Tehsildar Jajjar Kotli and Yadav Chander, then Patwari Halqa Jajjar Kotli that they demanded a bribe of Rs 90,000/- from him for issuing the Fard.

On receipt of said complaint, a case FIR No. 11/2019 was registered at P/S VOJ (now ACB) under relevant sections of law and investigation was taken up. Thereafter, a trap was laid. Faryed Ahmed then Naib Tehsildar Jajjar Kotli and Yadav Chander, then Patwari Halqa Jajjar Kotli were caught red handed while demanding and accepting Rs 90,000/-as illegal gratification from the complainant in presence of the independent witnesses.

The accused Faryed Ahmed, then Naib Tehsildar Jajjar Kotli and Yadav Chander then Patwari Halqa Jajjar Kotli were arrested on spot. Investigation was concluded as proved against the said accused persons for commission of offences U/S 5 (1) (d) r/w 5 (2) J&K P.C Act Svt. 2006, 4-A of PC Act 2006 and Section 120-B RPC. After completion of the investigation, the sanction was duly obtained from the Government.

After completion of investigation, the chargesheet against accused persons is presented before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Jammu for judicial determination.