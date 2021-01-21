ANTF arrests drug dealer with heroin, poppy extract

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Jan 21: Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) alongwith Anantnag Police arrested a notorious drug dealer of Kashmir from Anantnag and recovered around 650 grams of high grade heroin and 1430 grams poppy extract (afeem) from his possession.

According to SP ANTF Vinay Sharma, ANTF received a specific input regarding some drug deal being struck in Harnag area of Anantnag.

“On receiving this tip-off, ANTF team swung into action and raided a specific location alongwith Anantnag Police and arrested a drug dealer identified as Abdul Hameed Alai, son of late Ghulam Rasool Alai of Harnag, Anantnag”, SP said, adding that from his possession, 650 grams of heroin and approximately 1430 grams of poppy extract (afeem) have been recovered.

SP informed that a case under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered, adding that further investigation is going on and more arrests of this drug racket are expected.

SP Vinay Sharma has appealed to the general public to share any information regarding drug dealers and help police in fight against drugs.