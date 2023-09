GOVERNMENT OF J&K, J&K SSB

Answer Key Notice

Subject: Written Examination for the Post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, held on 24-09-2023 Provisional Answer Key regarding.

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted the Written Examination for the post of Draftsman (Civil), Jal Shakti Department, advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 01 of 2023, under Item Nos. 05 & 06, on 24th September,2023…………….

Click here to see complete Notice…….