Another Pak spy nabbed; hunt on for more; hawala link surfaces

Corrective measures to counter data leak

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, May 30: Police and Intelligence agencies today nabbed yet another spy of Pakistan’s secret services-the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) from remote Malhar area of Kathua district and recovered certain sensitive documents from his possession including a mobile telephone that had been used to send vital data to Pakistan.

As the network of Pakistani spies seems to be bigger one as anticipated earlier, police and Intelligence agencies have intensified raids to apprehend all of them but, sources told the Excelsior, the busting of entire module could take some more time as the group members were hiding in mountainous areas of Kathua and Doda districts.

The Pakistani spy arrested today has been identified as Abdul Kareem son of Mohammad Shaffi, a resident of village Thal in Lohai Malhar area of Kathua district. He was nabbed during a surprise raid conducted by police and Intelligence agencies in his house following disclosure made by two Pakistani spies arrested a day before including Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, 38, son of Atta Mohammad Malik R/o Udhyanpur, Doda and Nadeem Akhter, 24, son of Mohammad Shaffi R/o Malhar, Kathua. They were taken into custody when they were videographing locations of Ratnuchak Military Station on outskirts of Jammu City.

“From the possession of Abdul Kareem, police and Intelligence agencies have recovered some sensitive documents and a mobile telephone, which he was using to forward secret data to Pakistan,” sources said, adding that Kareem, like two spies arrested earlier, has been sent to the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC).

Sources confirmed that data in possession of three Pakistani spies and strategic information which they had already forwarded to ISI and militant commanders based in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) was very sensitive and, in view of this, police and all security forces were taking all corrective measures to ensure that the militants don’t manage to succeed in their plans.

At this juncture, major focus of police and Intelligence agencies was on immediate arrest of remaining three to four more Pakistani spies, whose names have been disclosed by their three arrested associates as they too were in possession of some data and videos, which they had forwarded to their contacts across the border.

Though the data has reached with ISI and militant handlers of the spies, sources pointed out that security agencies want to ascertain security installations whose information has been passed on to Pakistan so that appropriate measures can be taken accordingly.

Reports have surfaced that the Pakistani spies had been paid money in lieu of supply strategic information to the ISI and militant commanders. Intelligence agencies were trying to find out the sources used by the ISI and militant to make payments to the spies including possible use of hawala money.

Investigations have revealed that the ISI and Pakistan based militant commanders were in touch with some of the youth with the help of their relatives or known persons, who were active militants in Pakistan and PoK and were trying to lure them to revive militancy in parts of Jammu region.

Sources revealed that arrested Pakistani spies had earlier also videographed certain strategic locations and forwarded videos to their ISI handlers. Even part of the video made a day before by them had also been forwarded across the LoC, posing security risk.

As reported, Pakistan’s ISI and top militant commanders of three major outfits including JeM, LeT and HM were desperate to revive militancy in some parts of Jammu region, sources said, adding that an ISI spy arrested earlier in Kishtwar had also fallen into the Pakistani trap via social media and sent videos and pictures of strategic locations across the border.

While the militants have succeeded in reviving militancy in Kishtwar, a similar attempt was foiled by police in Ramban district with the arrest of two militants from South Kashmir while two locals of Ramban were still at large. According to sources, the militants were also desperate to revive the militancy in other parts of Jammu region especially Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch districts.