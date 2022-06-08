Annual Urs of Mian Nizam ud Din Kiyanvi (RA) observed

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 8: After a gap of two years, thousands of devotees today thronged Baba Nagri Wangath in the Kangan area of Ganderbal district to attend the 125th Urs of Hazrat Mian Nizam-ud-Din Kiyanvi (RA).

The 2-day Urs was celebrated with great enthusiasm and gaiety and concluded with special and joint prayers at Baba Nagri in Wangath Kangan.

Devotees from different corners of J&K reached Baba Nagri and besides paying obeisance on the Dargah of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din Kiyani (RA) attended the congregation.

On the last day, a joint prayer was held in which devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, unity, brotherhood, and communal harmony.

Besides religious personalities, Sajadh Nasheen, Mian Altaf Ahmad, and scores of Islamic scholars participated in the congregation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Altaf Ahmad highlighted the life and contribution of Hazrat Baba Nizam-ud-Din (RA) and Late Mian Bashir Ahmad.

He emphasized upon participants to work for the welfare of humanity and follow the teachings of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Calling for maintaining brotherhood and amity, Mian Altaf Ahmad advised devotees to be regular in their daily prayers (Namaz).

Various religious scholars also spoke and threw light on teachings and religious work rendered by this pious religious personality during his life for the welfare of mankind.

Earlier, Quran Khawani, Darood Azqar, and Khatmat-ul-Mozamaat were also held during night-long prayers.