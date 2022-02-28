Anil Paba appointed as Co-Convener Udhampur Chapter of INTACH

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Feb 28: Anil Paba, a heritage warrior from Udhampur has been appointed as Co-Convener of the Udhampur Sub-Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Jammu Chapter.

The appointment was made by Dr C Misra (IAS-Retd) Member Secretary INTACH, New Delhi. A formal function was organized and INTACH Pin was provided to Paba in a simple and impressive function at Udhampur in the presence of Saleem Beg, Convener INTACH J&K, Altaf Hussain, Convener Kashmir Chapter; SM Sahney, Convener Jammu Chapter; Arvind Kotwal Retired KAS officer, Sapna Kotwal Project Mgr IWMP and Assistant Commissioner Pyt and District Pyt Udhampur, Prof Sudhir Singh Joint Secretary JKBOSE, Suresh Abrol Director Shashwat Art Gallary, Jammu.

Saleem Beg appreciated the contribution of Paba to preserve the history, culture and heritage of J&K.

Later the INTACH team of J&K visited the historical archaeological site Kirmchi temples and the ancient trade route which Paba has mapped by locating small temples.