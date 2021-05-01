Anil Kapoor’s co-star from ’24’, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal dies due to COVID-19

New Delhi: A renowned television and film actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal breathed his last on Friday, due to COVID-19 complications. The actor was 52. Several fans and celeb friends expressed shock over the sudden and untimely demise of the noted actor.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal worked in multiple TV serials and films in his long cinematic career. Not many know that the late actor was a retired army officer, who played prominent roles in several movies and TV shows.

Bikramjeet Kanwarpal entered the showbiz world in 2003. He was seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s ‘2005 hit film ‘Page 3’. Later he went on to star in Paap, Karam, Corporate, Thanks Maa, Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? Aarakshan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Joker, Horror Story, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo among others.

He was seen in the 2020 Telugu film Madha.

He worked in several TV shows as well as including Anil Kapoor's 24, Kismat, Namak Haraam, Adaalat, Neeli Chhatri Waale, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Tenali Rama (TV series) and Special OPS to name a few.