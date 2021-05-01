Over 60 passengers airlifted between Kargil & Jammu

SRINAGAR: Airlifting of passengers between border town of Kargil and Jammu and Srinagar continued even though the national highway, connecting Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh with Kashmir was through for one-way traffic on Saturday.

Chief coordinator Kargil courier Er Aamir Ali said today 61 passengers were airlifted in the courier service .

He said 9 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Jammu in AN 32 Kargil courier. Similarly 51 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil, he added.

About 200 passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Jammu and Srinagar since Monday.

Several thousand passengers were airlifted between Kargil, Leh, Srinagar, Jammu and Chandigarh during this winter when the Srinagar-Leh remained closed since January Ist due to accumulation of snow and landslides.

A traffic police official told UNI that only one-way traffic will continue to ply on the Srinagar-Leh national highway till further order.

He said for the second consecutive day on Saturday traffic will ply from Srinagar to Ladakh. However, vehicles had to leave Sonamarg between 0700 hrs to 1300 hrs. No vehicle will be allowed before and after cut off timing. (Agency)