And documents of In-charge School Education Officers expired after six months

Showkat Wani

School Educationin-charge Officers are unfortunate lot who have been waiting for confirmation of their promotion from lastdecade. Although cabinet of elected Government of 2018 taking cognizance of miseries of this ill fated lot of in-charge officers of school education, accorded sanction for one time exemption and constitution of a high powered committee for regularisation of their promotions, but as the illluck would have it, nothing changed for them.

Hundreds of In-charge officers of School Education have expired and thousands have retired without getting the benefits of the promotions they had been accorded with an assurance of confirmations within six months.Taking into account the issue of confirmation/regularisation ofhuge lot of in-charge officers accumulated over the decade,s ot hat pension settlement issues of expired and retired ones are addressed, and the working in-charge officers get confirmed/ regularised in the promoted grades, the then State Administrative Council headed by Governor .Satya Pal Malik in December 2018 once again accorded one time exemption to Education Department for confirmation/ regularisation of all In-charge Officers of school Education through Its decision No.166/22/2018 Dated 07-12-2018.In the light of above SAC Decision, General Administration Department issued Government Order No114 GAD of 2019 Dated:23-01 2019 for granting one time exemption to School Education Department for making regularisation/ promotion of Officers (backlog & fresh) in respect to feach gazetted category without referring the cases to Public Service Commission, and Govt Order No.115-GAD of 2019 Dated: 23-01 2019 for constitution of Committee headed by Administrative Secretary school Education for consideration of cases of regularisation/ promotion of officers (fresh /backlog) in school Education Department in respect of each gazetted category. But these orders of the Governments did not provides olace to the incharge officers as majority of them arrest ill waiting for justice. During the last two years, the department of education has been successful to clear some 400 cases of different cadres inameeting conducted in July 2019 and thereafter ran unending cycle of collection of documents has been set in which is continuing till date.The in-charge officers have been intrigued into acycle of submission of documents often now and then without any out put .Vigilance clearances of incharge officers were received from concerned department, but nothing substantial happened, said certificates got expired after six months and the poor lot are asked to submits am e documents again and again. Families of expired incharge officers with the hope that their family pension will get settled a few bucks higher are seen in various offices collecting and submitting documents.

The retired ones in their old age ,sick health, trembling physique are also seen Running from pillar to post collecting and submitting documents in the hope of Enhancement of their sustenance allowance, but the agony is no where ending.

The working lot is also complying bye very official order but years down the line, No headway is made.The very purpose and objective of one time exemptions by Various governments on the subject matter has been thrown to tantrums and the Officials involved without any guilt for their lackadaisical approach are intriguing The poorlot in submission of same documents month after month with the only Intention to defeat the very purpose of the Government t orders issued to redress This long pending issue once for all.The very statute that, if a Government Servant retires or expires and within one year after his retirement, no case of Misconduct arises against him, it is deemed that he has nothing against him as Government employee, is als on otapplicable here as those who have retired Years before or expired years before are also made to submit vigilance clearances/ integrity certificate that too not once but umpteen times..

The expired/retired in-charge officers have given theirs weat and blood during service period to the department, those working are also delivering to the best of satisfaction of their seniors,but they don’t deserve the treatment they are made to experience. Never ever had they thought that their promotions will a tlast put them to this dilemma and quandary.They regret of having taken the in-charge assignments, had they known before, the predicament they will face at fagend of their lives, they would never have taken this responsibility in, in-charge capacities.The In-charge officers of school education have high faith on the present Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha who has already directed the administration of all departments to ease hardships of people. Incumbent Chief Secretary has been kind enough to issue directions to all departments last year it self to settle service/ promotion matters of officials in a time bound manner.

Hope better sense will prevail among all the officers tasked with this assignment ,their inner conscience will rise to the occasion and they will start settling the Issue in a serious manner.There may be no official accountability for them for sleeping on files but before Almighty they will definitely have to answer for Putting this ill fated lot in miseries and troubles that could have been avoided.

(The author is In-charge Lecturer Political Science Kulgam)

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com