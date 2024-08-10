An Overdue Lifeline for Shallabugh

The Shallabugh bridge in district Ganderbal, a crucial infrastructure project, has been languishing in an unfinished state for nearly three years. Despite its critical importance for local connectivity, the bridge remains incomplete, causing significant disruption and hardship for the residents. The old wooden bridge, now closed due to damage, was a vital link for the locals, facilitating daily commutes across the river Jhelum for work and other essential activities. Its closure without a timely replacement has left the community in a lurch, forcing them to navigate considerable inconveniences. The prolonged delay has eroded public confidence and raised questions about the project’s management and oversight. Local residents have voiced their frustrations, highlighting the disruption caused by the unfinished bridge. The halted construction work, reportedly due to pending bills with the contractor, is a glaring example of administrative inefficiency. The local authorities’ inability to resolve these issues promptly is unacceptable, considering the bridge’s significance to the community.

The guarded closure of the old bridge underscores the urgency of completing the new one. The authorities must recognise that infrastructure projects are not mere construction endeavours; they are lifelines that connect communities, enable economic activities, and improve the quality of life. Every day of delay further isolates Shallabugh’s residents, affecting their livelihoods and well-being. The space constraints that hindered the fabrication of the second truss girder provide some insight into the challenges faced. However, this technical issue should have been anticipated and planned for from the outset. The promise of completion by December offers a glimmer of hope, but it must be met with tangible action and progress on the ground. The residents deserve better than to be left in limbo, waiting for a bridge that should have been completed years ago. Top priority now should be to clear any bureaucratic or financial hurdles and ensure the bridge is operational by the new deadline. The authorities must act swiftly and decisively to bring this long-overdue project to fruition, ensuring that Shallabugh’s residents can once again enjoy the connectivity and convenience they deserve.