An Insight into AIIMS Jammu

Prof (Dr) Shakti Kumar Gupta

The Cabinet of Government of India approved the proposal for establishment of AIIMS- Jammu at Vijaypur, District- Samba under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna (PMSSY) in January 2019. The foundation stone for AIIMS -Jammu project was laid by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister on 03.02.2019.

The work was entrusted to Central Public Works Department for execution. The A/A & E/S amounting to Rs 1661 Cr (Rs 1404 Cr for Construction for Hospital, Medical College and other Infrastructure + Rs. 257 Cr for medical Equipment and Furniture) was issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH& FW) in March 2019 with target date of commissioning Aug 2023. Initial funds to a tune tune of Rs 50 Cr for establishment of AIIMS was made available by MoH&FW through HEFA (Higher Education Financing Agency), but after that fund is made available by MoH& FW through GBS (Government Budgetary system).

AIIMS Jammu site is located at National Highway 44 which divides the total campus having areas 226.84 acres into two Campuses. North Campus of 96.90 acres will house Hospitals and Academic Buildings and South Campus of 129.95 acres will house Hostels and Staff Housing, both campuses will be connected by underpass. As per cabinet approved Detailed Project Report (DPR), the construction of River Protection work along Devak River is to be done by State Irrigation Department and the construction of Underpass is being done by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

AIIMS Jammu Bhoomi Poojan ceremony occurred on 13th February 2020.It was done by Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of the Earth Sciences; MOS in Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions; Department of Atomic Energy; and Department of Space, Government of India, in the august presence of Jugal Kishore Sharma, MP Jammu, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor J&K, Padma Shri Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh. The work of comprehensive consultant for AIIMS Jammu (phase -1) was entrusted to M/S ARCOP Associate Pvt. Ltd, Delhi. The work was awarded with date of commencement 22.02.2020 to M/S Ahluwalia Contract (India) Limited. The revised target date of completion is March 2023 with the increase in the manpower from 500- 3100 workers working 24×7 to achieve the target.

Salient features of Project

* The total construction area in phase -1 is 2,25,205 sq m with development of whole premises, infrastructure civil and electrical facilities.

* 750 Bedded hospital building will have provision of MRI, CT, PET Scan, Nuclear Medicine, Modular OT, ICU, Super Specialty departments, OPD, Trauma Beds.

* 30 Bedded two Storey Aayush Block

* Academic Building includes Medical College for 125 students per year and Nursing College for 60 students per year.

* Total 230 staff housing from T-II to T-VII in multi storied towers and Director Bungalow, provision of UG Boys & Girls Hostel, PG Boys and Girls Hostel, PG Married Hostel and Nursing Hostel.

* All the buildings are designed with provision of Seismic Zone 5

* Provision of Helipad for catering to serious and accidental patients to be shifted by Air Ambulance to AIIMS Jammu.

* Barrier Free Environment

* Provision for Sports Club, Cricket Stadium, Basketball Court, Lawn Tennis Court, Squash Court etc.

* Provision of Surface Parking for 3284 ECS (Equivalent car space )

* Provision of Night Shelter for attendants, having capacity of 256 nos.

* A Guest House facility having capacity of 26 nos.

* Both Campuses will be connected through two motor able and two Pedestrian Underpass.

* Provision for two Additional Pedestrian Crossing is also kept at different locations for staff and students’ movement.

* Use of new and emerging technology like Glass Fibre Reinforced Concrete (GFRC) / Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) Cladding System, plastic Roads, Roof Top Solar PV Panels, Solar Poles.

* Inverter type compressor and electronically communicated (EC) fan-based precision air conditioning, ceiling fans with Brushless DC (BLDC) Motor etc.

* The whole campus is being developed for Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA) 4-star rating. Sustainable development is a requisite for future generation, as increasing urbanization, destruction of natural resources by anthropic activities, degrading ecosystems for the sake of present economic development at cost of environmental exploitation are increasing by each passing day on earth. GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) was established by TERI and adopted by the Government of India as the national rating system for green buildings in 2007. The framework has been created to assist in the ‘design and assessment’ of new construction projects. A building is evaluated based on its expected performance over its entire life cycle, from conception to service. To achieve 4-star rating in phase 1 project, following provision has been kept: –

(a) Use of Autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) Blocks in masonry.

(b) Low water consumption fixtures.

(c) Recycled water for flushing & Gardening.

(d) Rain water harvesting system. There are many advantages in using rainwater harvesting. First, the water is free, as the cost is for the collection and use. Rainwater may be used to augment groundwater and surface water as necessary, particularly when water is in short supply. It provides a zero-hardness, no salt solution, which extends the life of equipment.

(e) Use of Low Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) points.

(f) Low U-factor and low solar factor glass for facade.

(g) Low wastage electrical fixtures and High efficiency motors.

(h) Barrier Free Environment- all building will be accessible to all.

(i) Provision of 1.075 Million Litres per Day (MLD) Sewage Treatment Plant.

Salient Features (Electrical & Mechanical Services)

11 KV Substation (1 No. For North Campus and 2 Nos. For South Campus).

* Transformer Capacity.

5×2500 KVA (4W+1S)- For North Campus

3×1000 KVA (2W+1S), 3×1000 KVA (2W+1S) -South Campus

* D.G Sets Capacity

HT DG set- 5×2000 KVA + 2 x 1010 KVA – For North Campus

LT DG set (a) 2x 250 KVA (b) 2x 250 KVA -South Campus

* UPS system of capacity 2900 KVA – For Hospital, Academic, Ayush and Auditorium Buildings.

* Supervisory control and data acquisition, SCADA system.

For effective monitoring of Electrical Parameters, Energy management and Energy Conservation. Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) is a control system architecture compromising computers, networked data communication and graphical user interface (GUI) for high-level process supervisory management, while also comprising other peripheral devices like programmable logic controllers (PLC) and discrete proportional-integral-derivative (PDI) controllers to interface with process plant or machinery.

5. Central Air conditioning (High Efficiency Centrifugal type AC plant).

(a) 4x 800 TR Capacity (working) + 1x 800 TR (Standby)

Total Capacity=4000TR.

(b) 100 H.P VRV (Variable Refrigerant Volume) – For Club & Guest House.

(c) Precision Type Air Conditioning- For Data/Server Room.

(d) Building Management System (BMS) – For Energy Management and Conservation. Building Management System (BMS) based control system that needs to be installed with in buildings to monitor and regulate the building’s electrical and mechanical equipment such as power system, lightening, and ventilation to confirm sustainability. A building energy management system (BMS or BEMS) is based on a network of controllers and offers closer control and monitoring of building services performance, including cooling, heating, ventilation and air conditioning. This is shown on a computer screen in real time and allows settings to be changed quickly and easily. BEMS can reduce total energy cost by 10% or more so they are well worth considering. Buildings in particular are infused with devices connected to the Internet creating a network of connected pervasive things, namely the Internet of Things (IoT).

* Lifts.

Regenerative Type Passenger cum beds lifts and service lifts (82 No’s)

(Regenerative drives capture the heat generated by elevators during use and convert it into reusable energy for the building rather than wasting it as heat).

* Fire Fighting and Fire alarm System

(a) Wet riser and sprinkler system – For Hospital and Ayush Block

(b) Wet riser system- For all Academic Block.

(c) Down comer System – For all Residential Building including Hostels & Dining.

(d) Addressable type Fire Alarm System for Hospital, Academic, Ayush and Auditorium Buildings.

(e) Manual fire Alarm System-For Residential Buildings including

(f) Hostels and Dining.

(g) LED exit signages.

* Data Networking, Wi-Fi, Access Control System and CCTV

For Non-Residential and Residential buildings.

* Solar Panel as per GRIHA rating.

* 150 KWP Grid interactive Solar PV System is to be provided.

* Solar poles for street lighting.

* Medical System

* MGPS- Medical Gas Pipeline System. An MGPS is designed to provide a safe and effective method of delivering the required medical gas from the source of supply through a pipeline system to the patient via a terminal unit. Each medical gas must be supplied from a separate system, and it is essential that all parts of each system are gas specific to ensure that there is no possibility of cross-connection between any systems. During the installation stage, extensive tests are carried out to verify that there is no cross-connection.

* MOT- Modular Operation Theatres. OT is the place in hospitals where medical professionals carry out interventional procedures in a sterile environment. A modular OT is an upgraded version of the OT in which seamless integration of systems having ceiling panels and modular walls is done. Modular operation theatre focuses on achieving safety, precision, and efficiency for the entire operating team. It is designed to streamline the workflow and deliver better patient outcomes by eliminating wasted time and resources. Modular operating theatre drives consistency and smooth flow during operations, reducing the risk while carrying out surgical procedures.

* NCS- Nurse Call System. Studies suggest that patient-related communication consumes 9.9% of nursing time and that “looking for someone” was the predominant nursing activity. The new two-way wireless communication system improved staff communication reduced environmental noise, and enhanced worker satisfaction and patient comfort. As health care organizations further decrease operating costs, communication modalities (specifically nurse call systems) will assume an increasingly important role in the health care delivery process and the cost-quality ratio. The NCS eradicates the frustration of patients to call the nurses. The system eases the management of patient related services like medicines and emergency calls.

* PTS- Pneumatic Tube System. There is a growing need of integrated healthcare system for providing seamless care to the patients, reducing manual work, and improving efficiency. PTS is one such advanced microprocessor-based system of transportation that combines speed with reliability in numerous logistical needs. These are highly complex systems, which are used for a variety of small and medium-sized tasks.

* AWLS- Automated Waste & Laundry System. Automated, pneumatic systems take waste, recycling and soiled linen from multiple points in hospital facility and whisk it away to central locations entirely out of sight of the patients, guests and customers. This pneumatic conveying technology is quietly behind the walls and underground in continuous, 24/7 operation as it automatically streamlines the collection, transport and removal of laundry and refuse. Housekeeping traffic through the facility is reduced along with associated staffing and equipment costs. Unsightly tilt trucks despoiling otherwise stunning architecture remain up on the floor. Germs and odours are contained in a single HVAC zone.

* Audio -Video System: For all Class Rooms, Conference Hall and Auditorium

* Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) / Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) Plant. Sewage from the hospital comes from various areas of hospitals like ICU, emergency room, canteen, laboratory and, from many other areas. Hospital sewage contains elements that have bad effect on environment as well as human beings. Therefore, its treatment is necessary. The treatment of effluents is essential to prevent pollution of the receiving water, to reduce the possibility of pollution and; biodegradable organics if left unsolved, the levels of contamination in the process of purification could damage bacterial treatment beds and lead to pollution of controlled waters. The proposed Sewage treatment Plant of 660 KLD Approx. (600 KLD Sewage + 60 KLD Effluent) for Hospital Side & 375 KLD capacity for Residential Side shall be with MBR Technology or improved version, as applicable, and shall include the ETP discharged of 60 KLD (approx.) for Hospital. The total capacity is 1075 KLD.

13. Water Supply System

Bore wells are proposed for AIIMS site and it is to be done by the PHE Department of J&K. Hydro- pneumatic Pumps are taken for distribution of water supply to various buildings.

Infrastructure established at site: –

* Two batching plant (60 cum/ hr in North Parcel & 30 cum/ hr in South Parcel).

* Computer Numeric Control (CNC) Machine for stirrups cutting and bending.

* 16 nos of tower cranes.

* 20KI capacity diesel dump to reduce carbon foot print.

* Labour huts of 3000 capacity with all the facility.

* Establishment of Safety Park for daily safety pep-talks and demonstrations.

* Establishment of Community Health Care Centre with dedicated MBBS doctor to provide holistic care and giving exposure to medical students to understand needs of the community.

* Establishment of various storage yards.

* Establishment of fully equipped Quality labs.

* Training centre for Skill development Programme under National Skill Development Programme.

* Establishment of Tyre washing area to minimize dust outside.

* 12-meter height barricading along NH & 3-meter height barricading at complete periphery.

(The author is Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Jammu)