Amrit Kaal Ke Panch Pran

Arjun Singh Rathore

This 15th of August was a historic day for India as we celebrated the completion of 75 years of Independence, and now it is a time India must move forward with a new resolve for cooperative federalism, celebrating the country’s diversity, unity among citizens, gender equality, and research and innovation.

Dressed in a traditional Kurta and Churidar, paired with a blue jacket and a white Safa with Tricolour stripes, Prime Minister Modi, unfurled the national flag amid a 21-gun salute by the indigenously-developed Howitzer Gun, ATAGS, which the Prime Minister noted with pride is the first from Red Fort in 75 years.

The term Amrit Kaal was first used by Prime Minister Modi in 2021during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, when he unveiled a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years.The term Amrit Kaal comes from Vedic astrology. It is described as the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels and human beings. Amrit Kaal is considered the best and most auspicious time to start new work. And taking a clue, the Prime Minister described the journey of next 25 years is the Amrit Kaal of new India. The fulfilment of our resolutions in this Amrit Kaal will take us till 100 years of Independence.

The purpose of introduction of Amrit Kaal was to improve the lives of the citizens of India, lessen the divide in development between villages and cities, reduce the government’s interference in people’s lives, and welcome the latest technology.

While giving the roadmap for Amrit Kaal, in his independence day address to nation from the ramparts of Red Fort the Prime Minister Modi spelt out the five pledges, Panch Pran, as a resolve for a developed India; removing any trace of the colonial mind-set; taking pride in our legacy; our strength of unity; and fulfilling the duties of citizens, which include prime minister and chief ministers as well.

The motive behind is that the nation should now only be setting big goals. That big goal is a developed India and nothing less. India has to move forward with these five resolves in mind and take up the responsibility to fulfil the dreams of our freedom fighters in the next 25 years when we attain 100 years of independence. Amrit Kaal, is a reference to the next 25 years, when every Indian will be aspiring to see the fast progress of a new India with enthusiasm and impatience, dedicating himself/herself to fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi’s wish to empower the last person in the queue.

If we deeply analyse the chronology of events the Prime Minister Modi was always clear about his mission of Amrit Kaal right from the very first day of assuming the office. He has always shown a fondness for using acronyms and numbers to explain his vision of Panch Pran of Amrit Kaal, which included 4Ds, 5Es, 3Ps, 5Ts and formulas like 2ab& IT+IT=IT and the recent 5Ps.

In September 2014, months after he came to power, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden in New York City in which he singled out three Ds, Democracy, Demographic dividend, and Demand, as the three unique strengths of India that will take it to new heights.

In February 2016, kick starting the Make in India week in Mumbai, Modi built on his idea of three Ds and added one more, Deregulation, to the list, saying these would help India an easy place to do business. At the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York in September 2019, Modi had a different take on the 4Ds. The PM said the government was working hard to achieve the goal of a $5 trillion economy.

The following year, in September, Modi addressed a conclave on ‘School Education in the 21st Century’ that the Ministry of Education organised under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. At the event, the PM emphasised the importance of 5Es: Engage, Explore, Experience, Express, and Excel.

Earlier that year, in June 2020, Modi spoke of the 3Ps People, Planet and Profit, in his address at the inauguration of the 95th Annual Plenary Session of the Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Before coming to power at the Centre, Modi, in an address to the BJP National Council, had also spoken of creating a globally recognised Brand India on the foundation of 5Ts: Talent, Tradition, Tourism, Trade and Technology.

Not only alliterations, the prime minister has also employed formulae, for the fulfilment of his dream vision of India, in his speeches. One of his most-known ones is using the mathematical formula (a+b)2 to explain the ties between India and Canada. The relations between the two countries, the PM explained in Toronto in 2015, were like the 2ab that appears when the formula is expanded.

In 2017, Modi came up with a new formula to explain India’s future. While launching a digital system developed to help the Supreme Court go paperless, the PM said that if the country had to adapt to new technologies and stay ahead of the curve, it would have to follow the equation IT+IT = IT, (Information Technology plus Indian Talent equals India Tomorrow).

On 15th August, 2022 while addressing the nation about his vision of 5Ps Panch Pran of AmritKaal, he introduced five pledges as First Pran- Goal of Developed India; Second Pran- Remove any trace of colonial mindset; Third Pran- Take pride in our roots; Fourth Pran- Unity; and Fifth Pran- Sense of duty among the citizens.

When dreams are big, hard work is important; it needs to be inspired by pledge, and determination of freedom fighters who dreamt of a free, strong and self-sufficient India. The world looks at India with pride and hope and as a destination where problems are solved and aspirations are met.

The young India (youth) has to dedicate the next 25years of their lives for the nation’s development. We have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of independence. In 2047 when India celebrates it’s 100th Independence day, we may not be alive to witness the event but our children must keep their heads high and have proud in us for once again making India the Vishwa Guru.

(The author is Chief Manager IAPM JK Bank, Zonal Office Mumbai)