Ammunition recovered from hideout in J&K’s Reasi

By
Daily Excelsior
-

Jammu, Oct 15: Security forces unearthed a hideout and recovered ammunition from it in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, officials said on Friday.
At least 42 live rounds of Self Loading Rifle were recovered from the hideout in Khore village in Mahore on Thursday, they said.
Further details are awaited. (Agencies)

