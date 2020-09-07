Amitabh Bachchan misses Sunday meets with well-wishers

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is still trying to come to terms with the “absence” of his well-wishers who would gather outside his residence every Sunday to greet him.

For the past 38 years, the 77-year-old actor used to meet-and-greet his admirers every Sunday at his house Jalsa in Juhu. But the practise has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to his blog, Bachchan opened up about the “emptiness” of his Sundays nowadays.

“Sundays filled with the joy of the evenings of well wishers .. Sundays filled with the emptiness of their absence .. Sundays of assessing which to put out and which not .. Sundays in apprehension of the morrow…” he wrote.

“NOW… Sundays of expectation and wonder… Of explanation of the address in the previous post .. Of not going anywhere… Of merely playing with the punching squares and the oblong remotes,” he added.

Bachchan recently started shooting for season 12 of his long-running show “Kaun Banega Crorepati.

In his blog, the veteran actor said that he finds it disturbing to see many people walking on streets “without any protection” as they don’t have the means to buy the safety equipment.

“As you drive to work in disinfected environ… There are the many that walk about in the streets and lanes and roads without any protection… And they seem to be without any alarm… BUT… That has been the state of them that do not have the means .. They suffer before, they suffer after… And no matter how much we can in limited capacity work and do for them it shall never be enough,” Bachchan said.

“It is disturbing… It is somewhere do keep doing for them that they do not have… And we do… But no matter what, their needs are immense.. Almighty be praised .. HE protects us all .. Irrespective .. With or without the means .. Its the cycle of life..” he added.

In July, Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19. During his hospitalisation, the actor gave regular health updates to his well-wishers.

He was discharged after testing negative on August 2. (AGENCIES)