Amit Shah thanks Amitabh Bachchan for joining cyber security awareness campaign

NEW DELHI, Sept 11: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined a campaign launched to make people aware about the cyber security and the actor’s move was appreciated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The campaign was launched by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), a wing of the Union Home Ministry.

“Pursuing Modi Ji’s vision, the Ministry of Home Affairs is resolved to creating a safe cyberspace in the nation. The I4C has taken several steps in this direction. I thank Shri @SrBachchan Ji for joining this campaign. Amitabh Bachchan Ji’s active involvement will further accelerate our mission to build a Cyber-Secure Bharat,” Shah wrote in a post on X. (Agencies)