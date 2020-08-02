NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah says he has tested positive for coronavirus.
My health is fine but I am getting admitted to hospital on advice of doctors, says Amit Shah after testing positive for COVID-19.
I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves: Amit Shah. (agencies)
