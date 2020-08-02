One killed, three injured in Banihal car accident

JAMMU: One person was killed and three others injured when a car they were traveling in, met with an accident on Sunday in Banihal area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police here said that an accident took place this afternoon near Kawana Khari in which one van (JK02 AH 4455) on way from Khari towards Mahoo when reached near Kawana rolled down about 300 metres from the road.

One person died in the mishap and three suffered injuries.

The deceased were identified as Mohsin,20, son of Fareed Ahmed Sohil while the injured were Irfan,25, son Tousif Drabu, 25, Mohammad Rafiq,20, son of Abdul Rashid and Muzamil,20, son of Mohammad Iqbal. All were residents of Chaknarwa Chamalwas, Banihal, district Ramban.

