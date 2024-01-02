Amit Shah Instructs Complete Elimination Of Terror Eco-System In J&K Security Review Meet

New Delhi, Jan 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir and instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and the need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system.

In an almost two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the Home Minister reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism.

“While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah instructed to strengthen the counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of the terror eco-system,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

The Home Minister also advised the security agencies for “appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas,” and reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government will continue to adopt a “zero-tolerance approach against terrorism.”

Shah, however, stressed that “all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter-terror operations.”

The Home Minister underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

He also appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for a significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration and improvements in the law and order situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, Chief of Army Staff, Director IB, Heads of CAPFs, Chief Secretary and DGP of Jammu and Kashmir attended the meeting.

The meeting was held days after four soldiers were killed and three injured following an encounter started after terrorists fired at two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri’s Poonch region at around 3.45 pm on December 21 last year.

In November last year, five soldiers, including two captains, were also killed in action after the Army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri’s Kalakote.

In April and May 2023, 10 soldiers were killed in action in twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch region. This region had been largely free of terrorism between 2003 and 2021, after which frequent encounters started happening.

Over 35 soldiers have been killed in action during anti-terror operations in the area during 2021 and 2022.

Pir Panjal, which also comprises Rajouri district besides Poonch and parts of Reasi districts, has witnessed a spike in militancy in recent years with several Army soldiers losing their lives after being ambushed by militants in the region, said sources in the security wing.

The Home Minister had chaired a similar high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on January 13 last year and said that all security agencies are fighting a decisive battle against terrorism following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He had also said that a 360-degree security mechanism would be further strengthened to completely eliminate the support and information systems of terrorists.

The Minister had also held a review meeting on the security situation of the Union Territory in the national capital on April 13 last year wherein he reviewed the functioning of the security grid and various aspects related to security and reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the government of India is committed towards zero tolerance against terrorism. (AGENCIES)