New Year Satellite XpoSAT Exemplifies ‘Whole Of Science’ Joint Effort: Dr Jitendra

BENGALURU, Jan 2 : Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh has said that the New Year satellite XpoSAT exemplifies synergised “whole of science” joint effort of more than one institution.

Addressing the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of “Raman Research Institute” here , the Minister said, the primary science payload was conceived, designed and developed by the Raman Research Institute while the launch was made by the Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO).

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the culture of ‘Make in India’ and being Aatmanirbhar has been the success mantra of the Raman Research Institute (RRI) over the remarkable 75 years.

The Minister expressed satisfaction over the close synergies between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Raman Research Institute, a long recognised academic partner in India’s space based science programme.

Dr. Jitendra Singh congratulated the RRI scientists and engineers, who worked on POLIX, the very best for the recent mission. He noted that the RRI is also playing a lead partner role in satellite based quantum communications again in collaboration with ISRO.

The Minister remarked, “I am excitedly looking forward to RRI achieving major milestones in this thrust area of national interest towards securing our country’s future”.

Outlining the launch of Chandrayan-3 and other events, the Minister noted that the year 2023 was particularly significant for the country in scientific and technological achievements.

The Minister was addressing at the grand closing ceremony of the platinum jubilee year celebrations of the RRI in Bengaluru today.

Dr. Jitendra Singh recalled the great contributions of Prof. C.V. Raman, founder of the Institute, whose ground breaking discovery a century ago has now spawned applications in spectroscopy and related areas. This is the latent value of cutting-edge fundamental frontier science and technology that every developed society world-wide must learn to appreciate, he said.

Describing Professor Raman as a scientist without borders, the Minister pointed out that his remarkable aura had touched future leaders such as G.N. Ramachandran, S. Pancharatnam and Vikram Sarabhai who went on to seed very diverse topical areas of molecular biology, quantum optics and the space programme.

Taking note of India swiftly progressing towards the top four economies, the Minister pointed out that humanity will face many challenges for which one has to rely on science and technology to provide solutions. He urged the scientists here to contribute towards India’s journey to Amrit Kaal.

Dr. Anil Kakodkar, Chancellor, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Shri A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairperson, RRI Governing and former Chairman, ISRO and Prof. Tarun Souradeep, Director, RRI were among those present on the occasion.

Earlier on his arrival, the Minister visited the RRI Library complex, interacted with senior scientists and recorded remarks in the Visitor’s Book.

Later, the Minister planted the new “Raman Tree” at the Institute premises and released a publication “Lighting the way of Physics” outlining the scientific achievements of RRI.