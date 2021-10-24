Amit Shah inaugurates new IIT Jammu campus in J&K

JAMMU, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated a new campus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Jammu on Sunday.

The home minister arrived at Jammu on the second day of his visit to the Union Territory to inaugurate the new campus at IIT-Jammu and also lay the foundation stones for various development projects. He will also meet MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders later in the day. (Agencies)