JAMMU, Oct 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, inaugurated a new campus at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Jammu on Sunday.
The home minister arrived at Jammu on the second day of his visit to the Union Territory to inaugurate the new campus at IIT-Jammu and also lay the foundation stones for various development projects. He will also meet MPs, MLAs and senior BJP leaders later in the day. (Agencies)
Amit Shah inaugurates new IIT Jammu campus in J&K
