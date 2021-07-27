Amit Shah has failed the country by sowing hatred: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: A day after five Assam Police personnel were killed in violent clashes on the Assam and Mizoram border, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday condoled the deaths and took a swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah saying he has failed the country by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people.

“Heartfelt condolences to the families of those who’ve been killed. I hope the injured recover soon. HM (Home Minister) has failed the country yet again by sowing hatred and distrust into the lives of people. India is now reaping its dreadful consequences,” he said in a tweet with the hashtag of #AssamMizoramBorder.

His remarks came a day after five Assam Police personnel were killed and over 50 injured while defending the “constitutional boundary” of the state with Mizoram, as the festering border dispute between the two Northeastern states erupted into a bloody conflict on Monday.

A statement from the Assam government said that five personnel had died — Sub Inspector Swapan Roy and constables Liton Suklabaidya, M.H. Barbhuyia, N Hussain and S. Barbhuiya. (Agencies)