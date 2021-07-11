Amit Shah hails PM Modi for his development-oriented vision

AHMEDABAD (Gujarat): Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is in Gujarat for inaugurating development projects, said that PM Modi is a leader who ensures that the development work continues even after his tenure.

“I’ve seen 3 types of leaders, one who just takes part in the inauguration. Second who makes sure in their time period that development work done, and third is Narendra Modi who makes sure that after he leaves, the development work continues,” said Shah at the inauguration of the City Civic Centre at South Bopal in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad today.

Shah expressed his happiness after inaugurating other development projects including the AUDA and Western Railway project costing Rs 267 crore.

The Union Minister said, “Today is a happy day for me as today I got a chance to inaugurate development work of Rs. 267 crore of AUDA and Western Railway.”

Shah is on a three-day visit to his home state Gujarat. (AGENCY)