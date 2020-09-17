Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS, May Attend Parliament From Monday

New Delhi:Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from Delhi’s All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on Thursday, four days after he was re-admitted for a check-up after recovering from COVID-19.

The BJP leader was admitted to AIIMS on Sunday night, nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital. He was earlier admitted to the national capital’s top hospital for “post covid-care”.

The 55-year-old politician had tested positive for coronavirus, which has affected over 51 lakh people in India so far, on August 2 when he was taken to private hospital Medanta in Gurgaon. On August 14, he had tweeted that he would be in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of his doctors.