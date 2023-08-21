Amidst Protests Yuva Rajput Sabha Seeks Suspension Of Toll Plaza At Sarore In J&K’s Samba

Jammu, Aug 21: Nearly one-week after issuing an ultimatum to the administration to suspend collection of toll at Sarore Plaza in view of poor road condition and damaged bridge at Dayalachak, the members of Yuva Rajput Sabha on Monday staged protest near the toll site in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chanting “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, hundreds of Yuva Rajput Sabha activists carrying tri-colour and organisational flag flancjed by various social bodies, reached the Sarore Toll Plaza.

The traffic on Jammu-Pathankot national is affected from July 19 after the bridge on Tarnah Nallah near Dayalachak suffered damages due to overflowing of the Ujh River.

The traffic however, has been diverted towards border village to connect it with highway near Chadwal.

Slamming the administration over damaged bridge, which is under repair and poor road condition, the Yuva Rajput Sabha members in the shape of rally marched towards the toll.

They immediately suspended the toll collection warning the contractors not to continue the practice else they will be forced to take harsh steps.

Some unidentified persons in the rally also pelted stones on the cabins at the Toll Plaza thus damaging the glasses.

“We will not be on backfoot now until the government issues immediate order regarding suspension of toll plaza,” said a leader of Yuva Rajput Sabha.

The members staged indefinite sit-in at the toll site and said, “Dogra community never surrenders against all odds and we will fight for our rights till the last breath.”

The locals said, “Toll is paid for maintenance of road but when the connectivity is worst, why it has to be paid. The government should immediately suspend it.”

Heavy deployment of police and paramilitary forces are made at the site while administrative officials were also present to pacify the protesters.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday had said that he spoke to the authorities of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to visit the spot and take a review for further necessary decisions in this regard. (Agencies)