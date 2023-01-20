Amid Wet Weather SDMA Issues Avalanche Warning In J&K

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Jan 20: The State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMA) on Friday has issued an avalanche warning for the people living 2500 meters above sea level in ten districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, the SDMA said an avalanche with Medium danger level is likely to occur above 2500 meters over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Rambam districts of Jammu division in the next 24 hours.

Low danger Level avalanche is likely to occur above 2500 meters over north Kashmir district of Bandipora, Baramulla while areas falling in Central Kashmir district of Ganderbal and frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara above 2000 meters and in south Kashmir districts of Anantnag and Kulgam in next 24 hours, the statement said.

It has also issued an advisory for the people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.

The MeT forecast light to moderate Snow/rain scattered to fairly widespread places over J&K from January 21-25 with moderate to heavy Snow over middle & higher reaches(60 per cent chance).