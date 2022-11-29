Amid Mist, Srinagar Records Season’s Coldest Night At Minus 2.2°C

JAMMU, Nov 29: Freezing weather conditions show no signs of abating in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh as Srinagar recorded the season’s coldest night at minus 2.2°C on Tuesday.

Quoting a meteorological department official that amidst mist this morning, the summer capital of J&K surpassed previous lowest of minus 2.1°C recorded only on Sunday and today’s minimum temperature was lower by 0.4°C than the previous night. The temperature was 1.3°C below normal during this time of the year for the capital city, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.8°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.0°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 4.2°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 0.1°C against 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.5°C against minus 1.0°C as on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the official said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at minus 2.4°C against minus 2.1°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.1°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 9.8°C, the same as on the previous night. It was 0.5°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 2.4°C (0.5°C above normal), Batote 5.1°C (1.0°C above normal), Katra 9.4°C (0.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 2.8°C (1.5°C above normal).

In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 8.6°C, Kargil minus 11.0°C and mercury in Drass, the world’s second coldest place after Siberia, settled at minus 12.1°C, the official said.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather for next 24 in J&K and said that no large change was expected till December 7. (Agencies)