Amid Forecast For Dry Weather, Night Temp Drops In Jammu And Kashmir

SRINAGAR, May 19 : Amid dry weather forecast, night temperature recorded decrease at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8°C against 14.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of 6.1°C against 7.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.2°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 10.8°C against 10.5°C and it was 0.8°C above normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 11.0°C against 12.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the place, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.0°C against 11.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.7°C against 23.9°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.6°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 15.5°C and Bhaderwah 11.6°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally dry weather is expected from May 20-27.

“Overall, no significant weather activity till May 27,” he said. (Agencies)