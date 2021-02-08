Amid COVID-19 protocol, schools reopen for elementary classes

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: A week after educational institutions reopened for higher classes, most of the schools in summer zone areas of Jammu resumed class work for the students of classes 1 to 8 amid strict COVID-19 protocol.

The children were seen screened on their entry into the school premises and they were wearing face masks besides carrying hand sanitizers. Maximum schools had made adequate arrangements for adherence of COVID-19 protocol.

However, the attendance was not full and some parents did not send their wards to the schools, particularly due to the absence of school transport. Parents of many students complained of hardships in dropping and picking up their wards in the absence of school transport.

In the revised guidelines on COVID containment measures issued last month, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had allowed schools, colleges, higher educational institutions, technical or skill development institutions to reopen from February 1. While the senior classes in the summer zone areas of Jammu division started functioning from February 1, the elementary classes resumed functioning from February 8 in accordance with the Government order. However, the schools in Kashmir and winter zone areas of Jammu will reopen after the winter break later this month or early next month depending on the weather conditions.

“We are glad to be back in our school after 10 months. The offline class is the best way of education though online classes also provided us an opportunity to remain connected to our studies, friends and teachers besides exposing us to the digital world,” said a student.

Other students also hoped that there would be no disruption during the next session on account of the pandemic after the availability of COVID-19 vaccine.

The parents also welcomed reopening of the schools after a long break but hastened to add that the school management needs to strictly follow the Government guidelines for the safety of the children.

They also pleaded for restarting the school bus service with certain guidelines to facilitate hassle free to and fro movement of the children between their home and school. “I will not be available to pick up my son back from school. I have asked my wife to accompany him in the local transport which is more risky,” said father of a class 5 student, who is a Government employee.