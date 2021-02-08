Prof Bechan Lal takes over as VC Cluster University Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 8: Prof Bechan Lal from Banaras Hindu University today took over as Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu.

In a formal ceremony, he relieved Prof Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu, who was holding the additional charge of VC CLUJ for the past nearly eight months.

Prof Bechan Lal, an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University, an eminent academician, a distinguished scientific researcher with an illustrious experience of teaching and research, has held a number of significant leadership roles in universities and higher education. He has served on several prestigious academic bodies both at the national and international levels. Presently, he was serving as Professor and Head, Department of Zoology, Banaras Hindu University.

In his maiden address, Prof Bechan Lal exhorted that the major purpose of his sojourn from the holy city of Banaras to the city of temples is to contribute and strengthen Cluster University of Jammu at diverse parameters from academia to research and also entrepreneurship and employability. He reiterated the university faculty to work together as a team towards the common vision of achieving glorious heights and creating and sustaining a community of life-long learners. He also assured his unflinching support for the qualitative up gradation of the university.

Earlier, Dr Jatinder Khajuria, Registrar, CLUJ, introduced the Cluster fraternity to the new Vice-Chancellor.

The taking over ceremony commenced with a formal welcome by Dr Twinkle Suri, Dean Students Welfare, who presented a brief profile of CLUJ and the university’s vision.

Prof Manoj Dhar, the outgoing Vice Chancellor of the University, acknowledged the cooperation and support extended by the faculty of the University during his brief tenure. He assured full support from Jammu University whenever needed.

Dr Bhopinder Singh, Dean Academic Affairs, CLUJ; Deans of faculties- Prof Mushtaq Lone, Faculty of Education and also Controller Examination; Dr Geetanjali A Rana, Dr Sanjay Verma, Dr Sindhu Kapoor, Principals of Constituent Colleges –Dr Ravinder Tickoo (GGM Science College), Dr Ranjeet Jamwal (SPMR College of Commerce), Dr Sangeeta Nagari (GCW Gandhi Nagar), Dr Kulvinder Kour (GCOE) and Prof Sunil Uppal (MAM College) and also Dr Rajinder Sharma Joint Controller, Examination were present on the occasion.