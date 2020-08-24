Amid Coronavirus pandemic, Govt extends validity of Motor Vehicle documents till December 31

NEW DELHI: In another development, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Monday decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till December 31 this year. The move from the Centre has come in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prior to this, the centre had issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020.

Notably, this step from the Central government is likely to help citizens in availing transport related services without any problem.

This is the third such extension after the earlier advisories on March 30 and June 9.

“Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to extend the validity of Fitness, Permits, Licenses, Registration or other documents under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till the 31st of December 2020,” a release from the ministry said.

“The Ministry had earlier issued advisories on 30th March and 9th June this year regarding extension of validity of the documents related to Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989. It was advised that the validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), License, Registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till 30th of September 2020,” the statement added.(AGENCIES)