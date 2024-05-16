J&K Exempts Certain Teaching Posts From Recruitment Act For Academic Arrangements

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, May 16: The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, exercising powers under clause (ii) of proviso to section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Decentralisation and Recruitment Act 2010, has exempted specific categories of gazetted-level teaching and other posts from the Act.

This exemption, applicable to positions identified by the Health and Medical Education Department, allows for engagement on an academic arrangement basis under the J&K Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules 2020. The exemption is contingent on these posts having been advertised at least once in the past five years and remaining unfilled.

See order copy click here….