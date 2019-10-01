Amazon.in partners with Vodafone to set up pick-up points for Amazon customers

MUMBAI, Oct 1: Amazon.in on Tuesday announced its partnership with Vodafone Idea Limited to set up pick-up points in Vodafone stores for its customers.

The partnership will enable Amazon.in customers to choose their nearest Vodafone store as a pick-up point to collect their packages at a convenient time.

With this partnership, Amazon India will leverage the wide reach of Vodafone stores to provide a safe and convenient option for customers who may not be available during the day to receive their package.

Customers can select these points as a pick-up location on the checkout page of their order while shopping on Amazon.in.

“As a customer-obsessed company, we are constantly leveraging our resources and technology to build initiatives which are grounded in customer convenience. The Vodafone store network has a wide presence and we are excited about our partnership as it will help us provide an easy and convenient way for customers to pick up their packages from Amazon.”said Prakash Rochlani, Director ? Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India.

Currently, the option to choose Vodafone store as a pick up point is available in 9 cities including Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Indore and Ahmedabad among others. Stores have been identified as pick up points based on high customer density to provide easy accessibility and convenience to Amazon customers. Amazon.in aims to double its presence in the Vodafone store network by the end of 2019.

“Being enablers of digital transactions with a strong brick and mortar presence, we are ideally positioned to drive convergence between digital retail and its physical manifestation. This partnership will benefit millions of customers to conveniently collect the products they order online from Amazon.in at our store in their vicinity”, said Ambrish Jain, Chief Operating Officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

The newly signed partnership is part of Amazon.in’s concentrated effort to build and leverage ‘pick-up’ points across multiple formats and locations to provide a seamless and convenient option to customers. Recently, the company also announced its partnership with Indian Railways to set up pick-up kiosks in 4 stations in Mumbai. Amazon has also set up pick up kiosks across select Metro stations, commercial points and business parks with high customer density, and in universities and colleges to extend its reach to students.

Today, Amazon has close to 3000 pick-up points across 150 cities in partnership with retail kirana outlets through the ‘I Have Space’ stores.

(UNI)