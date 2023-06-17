Amarnath Yatra | Shrine Board Opens Online Helicopter Booking For Pilgrims

Jammu, June 17: Shri Amarnath Shrine Board has opened online helicopter booking for the pilgrims of Shri Amarnath Yatra starting from July 1.

The 62-day long pilgrimage is starting from July 1 and ending on August 30 (Rakshabandhan).

According to official sources, the online booking for helicopters has started for the service to be available from Srinagar, Baltal and Pahalgam routes.

Sources however, said that the fare for this year’s yatra has also not been hiked.

As of now, more than 2.5 lakh have registered online for the yatra, sources said adding that around five lakh devotees are expected to visit this year to the cave Shrine.

Sources further added that the booking for helicopter tickets will be done through the official website of the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

The Global Vectra Helicorp Limited and Arrow Aircraft Private Limited are the service operators for the Baltal route while Heritage Aviation Pvt Ltd will be operator for Pahalgam route.

The services of M S Pawan Hans Limited operators will operate from Srinagar to the holy cave, official sources added.

Preparations to welcome the pilgrims are in full swing and instructions have also been passed to complete all the arrangements by the respective district administrations from the gateway Lakhanpur to Kashmir between by June 20.